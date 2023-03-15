Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Depression too often gets deemed 'hard to treat' when medication falls short

By Elissa H. Patterson, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, University of Michigan
Jay Kayser, PhD Student in Social Work and Developmental Psychology, University of Michigan
An overreliance on medication as the first-line treatment for depression can lead some people to be labeled with treatment-resistant depression when there are other viable alternatives for relief.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
