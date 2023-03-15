Depression too often gets deemed 'hard to treat' when medication falls short
By Elissa H. Patterson, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, University of Michigan
Jay Kayser, PhD Student in Social Work and Developmental Psychology, University of Michigan
An overreliance on medication as the first-line treatment for depression can lead some people to be labeled with treatment-resistant depression when there are other viable alternatives for relief.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 15, 2023