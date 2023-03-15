Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Government must match rhetoric on human rights with meaningful action

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The new government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani must break with the failures of past governments related to justice, truth and reparation and address pervasive human rights violations in Iraq, Amnesty International said today in an open letter. The Prime Minister has on at least two occasions publicly committed to the protection of […] The post Iraq: Government must match rhetoric on human rights with meaningful action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are you a rapid ager? Biological age is a better health indicator than the number of years you've lived, but it's tricky to measure
~ Fines for breaking US pollution laws can vary widely among states – that may violate the Constitution
~ Depression too often gets deemed 'hard to treat' when medication falls short
~ It's been 20 years since the US invaded Iraq – long enough for my undergraduate students to see it as a relic of the past
~ Why I use 'The Boondocks' TV cartoon show to teach a course about race
~ What's the carbon footprint of March Madness?
~ AI isn't close to becoming sentient – the real danger lies in how easily we're prone to anthropomorphize it
~ AI information retrieval: A search engine researcher explains the promise and peril of letting ChatGPT and its cousins search the web for you
~ Ukraine war: 'false flag' operations – long used as weapons of mass distraction under the rules of conflict
~ Power cuts are hurting small businesses in South Africa - but sharing resources and equipment might be a solution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter