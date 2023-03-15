Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oscars 2023: The philosophy of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once explained

By Kiki Tianqi Yu, Senior Lecturer in Film, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

Having enlisted an old friend to babysit our little girls, my husband and I hopped on the bus to see Everything, Everywhere, All at Once as our almost once-in-a-year date film.

In the cinema, I started to wonder: why on earth I am watching another Chinese woman’s distressing life as she copes with all the sorts of relationships, from family to work, which I have only managed to escape myself for a few hours?

The film centres on a Chinese family – headed by the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Keir Starmer: four lessons from history for an opposition trying to be the 'government-in-waiting'
~ The multiverse: our universe is suspiciously unlikely to exist – unless it is one of many
~ Great Mysteries of Physics 2: is the universe fine-tuned for life?
~ South Africa's corporate whistleblowers don't get enough protection: what needs to change
~ “Glory to Ukraine.” Outrage, pride, and mystery around the apparent execution of a prisoner of war
~ Note from the editor: Article withdrawn on 14 March 2023
~ Note de l'éditeur : article retiré le 14 mars 2023
~ Crimean Tatars are among the most politically persecuted groups in Russia
~ Transgender girl from Russia commits suicide in a refugee camp
~ Turkey–China partnership: Is Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative not delivering enough?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter