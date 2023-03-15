New data shows 1 in 3 women have experienced physical violence and sexual violence remains stubbornly persistent
By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Bridget Harris, Associate professor, Monash University
The new Personal Safety Survey shows eight million Australians have experienced some form of violence since the age of 15, but women are far more likely to be victims than men.
