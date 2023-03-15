Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data shows 1 in 3 women have experienced physical violence and sexual violence remains stubbornly persistent

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Professor of Social Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Bridget Harris, Associate professor, Monash University
Share this article
The new Personal Safety Survey shows eight million Australians have experienced some form of violence since the age of 15, but women are far more likely to be victims than men.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rising bank profits highlight tensions between competition watchdogs and central banks
~ Australia hasn't figured out low-level nuclear waste storage yet – let alone high-level waste from submarines
~ Paul Keating lashes Albanese government over AUKUS, calling it Labor's biggest failure since WW1
~ UAE: Arbitrarily Detained Afghans Stuck in Limbo
~ Hollywood, memory and family: how The Fabelmans and Babylon both use music to evoke nostalgia
~ If AUKUS is all about nuclear submarines, how can it comply with nuclear non-proliferation treaties? A law scholar explains
~ Tasmanian devil whiskers hold the key to protecting these super-scavengers
~ Killing dingoes is the only way to protect livestock, right? Nope
~ PFAS might be everywhere – including toilet paper – but let's keep the health risks in context
~ Leveraging digital platforms for public good: Stories of positive impact from India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter