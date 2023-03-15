Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Arbitrarily Detained Afghans Stuck in Limbo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans rally in an Afghan refugee camp in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to protest their non-transfer to the United States, February 13, 2022. © 2022 Sayed Najafizada/NurPhoto via AP (Beirut) – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arbitrarily detained between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans for over 15 months in the “Emirates Humanitarian City,” a humanitarian logistics hub in Abu Dhabi, Human Rights Watch said today. The UAE should urgently release those arbitrarily detained and provide access to fair and efficient processes for determining their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
