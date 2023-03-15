Tolerance.ca
PFAS might be everywhere – including toilet paper – but let's keep the health risks in context

By Mark Patrick Taylor, Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Every household is more likely than not to have dusts containing PFAS chemicals at low concentrations. But how worried should we be about the risks to our personal health?The Conversation


© The Conversation
