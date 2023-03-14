Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's what happens in your brain when you're trying to make or break a habit

By Ashleigh Elizabeth Smith, Senior Lecturer - Exercise Physiology, University of South Australia
Carol Maher, Professor, Medical Research Future Fund Emerging Leader, University of South Australia
Susan Hillier, Professor: Neuroscience and Rehabilitation, University of South Australia
Share this article
Understanding what the brain does when you’re trying to change your behaviour can help you stick with new habits – or kick old ones to the kerb.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Leveraging digital platforms for public good: Stories of positive impact from India
~ Japan: ‘Endless detention’: Migrants speak out as government proposes harsh immigration bill
~ Counter-terrorism 'rhetoric' used to justify rise of surveillance technology: human rights expert
~ Think local, says new FAO report, pointing towards ‘hunger-free and healthy’ Europe, Central Asia
~ Too many nations failing to investigate torture cases, UN expert says
~ Floods, cyclones, thunderstorms: is climate change to blame for New Zealand's summer of extreme weather?
~ Christopher Hitchens was a model of the public intellectual as celebrity. Could he really be the saviour of the Left?
~ Tangy apricot Bavarian whip, fried rice medley and bombe Alaska: what Australia's first food influencer had us cooking
~ Don't forget play – 3 questions can help balance fun with supports and therapy for autistic children
~ Perrottet's child trust fund policy dusts off an idea last tried by UK Labour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter