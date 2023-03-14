Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: ‘Endless detention’: Migrants speak out as government proposes harsh immigration bill

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the Japanese government’s latest attempt to push through repressive legislation that will reinforce its powers to detain migrants indefinitely, asylum seekers and others have spoken out about the inherent cruelty of the country’s immigration system. More than 30 migrants and asylum seekers interviewed for a new piece of Amnesty International research, some of […] The post Japan: ‘Endless detention’: Migrants speak out as government proposes harsh immigration bill appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
