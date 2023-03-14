Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christopher Hitchens was a model of the public intellectual as celebrity. Could he really be the saviour of the Left?

By Brendon O'Connor, Professor in U.S. Politics and U.S. Foreign Relations at the United States Studies Centre and in the Discipline of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Share this article
Future generations are very unlikely to credit Christopher Hitchens with saving the Left. Nor is he likely to be remembered as a great essayist like his long-time hero George Orwell, or even H.L. Mencken, after whom he named his 20-year column for The Nation magazine.

The reason Hitchens is likely to fade from public consciousness, despite his impressive wit and intellectual range, is that he undermined his reputation by loudly and callously supporting the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq. Other talented journalists of Hitchens’ era – Peter Beinart and George Packer – got Iraq…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Counter-terrorism 'rhetoric' used to justify rise of surveillance technology: human rights expert
~ Think local, says new FAO report, pointing towards ‘hunger-free and healthy’ Europe, Central Asia
~ Too many nations failing to investigate torture cases, UN expert says
~ Floods, cyclones, thunderstorms: is climate change to blame for New Zealand's summer of extreme weather?
~ Tangy apricot Bavarian whip, fried rice medley and bombe Alaska: what Australia's first food influencer had us cooking
~ Don't forget play – 3 questions can help balance fun with supports and therapy for autistic children
~ Perrottet's child trust fund policy dusts off an idea last tried by UK Labour
~ NAPLAN results inform schools, parents and policy. But too many kids miss the tests altogether
~ Pregnant during the pandemic: Long-term effects and the importance of social support
~ Why a new centre for civic engagement in Ukraine could help counter Russia’s invasion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter