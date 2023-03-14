Don't forget play – 3 questions can help balance fun with supports and therapy for autistic children
By David Trembath, Associate Professor, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University
Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
The new national autism guideline says that we should remember to honour childhood. Sometimes that can get lost amid a weekly schedule of therapy sessions.
