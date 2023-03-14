Tolerance.ca
Why government budgets are exercises in distributing life and death as much as fiscal calculations

By Hazem Zohny, Research Fellow in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Sacrificial dilemmas are popular among philosophers. Should you divert a train from five people strapped to the tracks to a side-track with only one person strapped to it? What if that one person were a renowned cancer researcher? What if there were only a 70% chance the five people would die?

These questions sound like they have nothing to do with a government budget. These annual events are, after all, conveyed as an endeavour in accounting. They are a chance to show anticipated tax revenues and propose public spending. We are told the name of the game is "fiscal responsibility" and…The Conversation


© The Conversation
