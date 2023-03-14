Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK food shortages: how growing more fruit and veg in cities could reduce the impact of empty supermarket shelves

By Jill Edmondson, Research Fellow in Environmental Change, University of Sheffield
Jonathan Leake, Professor of Plant-Soil Interactions, University of Sheffield
Share this article
UK supermarket shelves have been left bare of fresh produce in recent weeks – growing more fruit and veg in cities could reduce the severity of future shortages.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Counter-terrorism ‘rhetoric’ used to justify rise of surveillance technology: human rights expert
~ Why government budgets are exercises in distributing life and death as much as fiscal calculations
~ Budget explainer: here are some ways to read between the lines on what's being reported
~ Fuel poverty makes you sick – so why has nothing changed since I was a child living in a cold home?
~ TikTok bans: what the evidence says about security and privacy concerns
~ Sasha Huber’s You Name It: Swiss-Haitian artist renegotiates colonial history in activist exhibition
~ ChatGPT: why it will probably remain just a tool that does inefficient work more efficiently
~ Inflation is proving particularly stubborn -- but jitters over banking failures, softening economy complicate Fed rate decision
~ Why Old Norse myths endure in popular culture
~ COVID, bird flu, mpox – a virologist on why we're seeing so many viruses emerge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter