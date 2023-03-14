Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drones gather new and useful data for marine research, but they can disturb whales and dolphins

By Jaclyn A. Aubin, PhD candidate, Integrative Biology, University of Windsor
Share this article
Drones are a new technology that help researchers observe and record whale behaviours from a distance. But if the drones are flown too low, they change the whales’ behaviour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Counter-terrorism ‘rhetoric’ used to justify rise of surveillance technology: human rights expert
~ Why government budgets are exercises in distributing life and death as much as fiscal calculations
~ Budget explainer: here are some ways to read between the lines on what's being reported
~ Fuel poverty makes you sick – so why has nothing changed since I was a child living in a cold home?
~ UK food shortages: how growing more fruit and veg in cities could reduce the impact of empty supermarket shelves
~ TikTok bans: what the evidence says about security and privacy concerns
~ Sasha Huber’s You Name It: Swiss-Haitian artist renegotiates colonial history in activist exhibition
~ ChatGPT: why it will probably remain just a tool that does inefficient work more efficiently
~ Inflation is proving particularly stubborn -- but jitters over banking failures, softening economy complicate Fed rate decision
~ Why Old Norse myths endure in popular culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter