Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Conviction of activist prosecuted for aiding an abortion offers “chilling snapshot” of future

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Following the conviction and sentencing of activist Justyna Wydrzyńska to 8 months’ community service for helping a pregnant woman to access abortion pills in Poland, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “The case sets a dangerous precedent in Poland, where abortion is nearly completely banned, and offers a chilling snapshot of the consequences of […] The post Poland: Conviction of activist prosecuted for aiding an abortion offers “chilling snapshot” of future appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Counter-terrorism ‘rhetoric’ used to justify rise of surveillance technology: human rights expert
~ Why government budgets are exercises in distributing life and death as much as fiscal calculations
~ Budget explainer: here are some ways to read between the lines on what's being reported
~ Fuel poverty makes you sick – so why has nothing changed since I was a child living in a cold home?
~ UK food shortages: how growing more fruit and veg in cities could reduce the impact of empty supermarket shelves
~ TikTok bans: what the evidence says about security and privacy concerns
~ Sasha Huber’s You Name It: Swiss-Haitian artist renegotiates colonial history in activist exhibition
~ ChatGPT: why it will probably remain just a tool that does inefficient work more efficiently
~ Inflation is proving particularly stubborn -- but jitters over banking failures, softening economy complicate Fed rate decision
~ Why Old Norse myths endure in popular culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter