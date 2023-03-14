Tolerance.ca
People with personality disorders are more likely to sign up for psychology studies – here's why that's a problem

By Nigel Holt, Professor of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Many psychological studies rely on participants to give up their time to take part in experiments or complete questionnaires. They take part because they get paid or because they are required to as part of their university course. But, beyond this, not much is known about what motivates people to take part in these studies.

Some participants may be looking for help – perhaps seeking a diagnosis for a mental health issue they’re struggling with. A team of researchers in Poland theorised that taking part in a psychological study might be “perceived as a cheap substitute or alternative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
