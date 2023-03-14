Climate change threatens spring wildflowers by speeding up the time when trees leaf out above them
By Richard B. Primack, Professor of Biology, Boston University
Benjamin R. Lee, Postdoctoral Fellow in Biology, University of Pittsburgh
Tara K. Miller, PhD Candidate in Biology, Boston University
Many beloved wildflowers bloom in early spring, while trees are still bare and the flowers have access to sunlight. Climate change is throwing trees and wildflowers out of sync.
