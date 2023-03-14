Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron: beyond the bromance, what was discussed at their summit in Paris?

By Joseph Downing, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Politics, Aston University
Share this article
The theatricality of the warmth on show between British prime minister Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron during their summit in Paris should not detract from how important it is that Franco-British cooperation has been renewed.

Relations reached rock bottom under Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss. The latter’s famous comment that the “jury is out” on whether Macron was a friend or foe shocked diplomats around the world.

Deep sighs of relief will be audible from both sides of the Channel now that Sunak has made it clear Macron is a firm friend. It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with personality disorders are more likely to sign up for psychology studies – here's why that's a problem
~ Nazi orders for Jews to wear a star were hateful, but far from unique – a historian traces the long history of antisemitic badges
~ Health care workers are frazzled – and poor sleep may turn stress into poor mental health
~ Don't trust the news media? That's good
~ 'Pantry porn' on TikTok and Instagram makes obsessively organized kitchens a new status symbol
~ Climate change threatens spring wildflowers by speeding up the time when trees leaf out above them
~ How to use free satellite data to monitor natural disasters and environmental changes
~ Why rain on snow in the California mountains worries scientists
~ Why central banks are too powerful and have created our inflation crisis – by the banking expert who pioneered quantitative easing
~ Explosive revelations about South Africa's power utility: why new electricity minister should heed the words of former Eskom CEO
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter