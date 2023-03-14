Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique/Malawi: Authorities must mobilize resources to aid victims of record-breaking storm

By Amnesty International
Responding to the devastating impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has claimed more than 120 lives in Mozambique and Malawi, and injured almost a hundred people after strengthening into one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Interim Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “While we are […] The post Mozambique/Malawi: Authorities must mobilize resources to aid victims of record-breaking storm appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
