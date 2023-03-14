Tolerance.ca
Burundi: Free Five Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image From the left to the right, Sonia Ndikumasabo, Prosper Runyange, Sylvana Inamahoro, Audace Havyarimana and Marie Emerusabe. © 2023 Private Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release five human rights defenders arbitrarily arrested on February 14, 2023, and drop the baseless charges against them, Amnesty International, the Burundi Human Rights Initiative, and Human Rights Watch said today. The five human rights defenders are accused of rebellion and of undermining internal state security and the functioning of public finances. The charges appear…


© Human Rights Watch -
