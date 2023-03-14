Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AUKUS submarine plan will be the biggest defence scheme in Australian history. So how will it work?

By John Blaxland, Professor, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Share this article
The agreement to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS tripartite security pact was announced today with great fanfare at United States Navy facilities in San Diego, California.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden to announce what will be the biggest defence project in Australia’s history. This momentous decision is premised on an unprecedented level of collaboration between the three countries.

Australia will buy three US “Virginia class” nuclear-powered subs (and potentially two more) as an…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For Ukrainians defending their country, words are important
~ Cambodia: Labor Leader, Activists Face Baseless Charges
~ Working Australians pay tax in real-time – now the richest Australians making capital gains should too
~ With AUKUS, Australia has wedded itself to a risky US policy on China – and turned a deaf ear to the region
~ Veteran Hong Kong labor rights activist arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion
~ Bahrain: 4 Arrested Over Tweets
~ Why SVB and Signature Bank failed so fast – and the US banking crisis isn't over yet
~ As the states consider animal welfare law reform, what changes would curb cruelty against animals?
~ Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
~ China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter