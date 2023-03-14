Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Labor Leader, Activists Face Baseless Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Union protesters hold a photo of Chhim Sithar, president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld, and call on authorities to release her and detained members, during a rally in Phnom Penh, January 11, 2022. © 2022 Cambodian Center for Human Rights  (Bangkok) – Cambodian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release union president, Chhim Sithar, and drop the baseless criminal charges against her and eight other union members, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 14, 2023, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court held a trial hearing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AUKUS submarine plan will be the biggest defence scheme in Australian history. So how will it work?
~ For Ukrainians defending their country, words are important
~ Working Australians pay tax in real-time – now the richest Australians making capital gains should too
~ With AUKUS, Australia has wedded itself to a risky US policy on China – and turned a deaf ear to the region
~ Veteran Hong Kong labor rights activist arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion
~ Bahrain: 4 Arrested Over Tweets
~ Why SVB and Signature Bank failed so fast – and the US banking crisis isn't over yet
~ As the states consider animal welfare law reform, what changes would curb cruelty against animals?
~ Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
~ China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter