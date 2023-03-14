Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
By Thomas Mesaglio, PhD candidate, UNSW Sydney
Hervé Sauquet, Senior Research Scientist, Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney and Adjunct Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
Will Cornwell, Associate Professor in Ecology and Evolution, UNSW Sydney
Almost 4,000 Australian plant species have never been photographed in the field, particularly in remote corners of the country. Without a proper record, they could die out without us even knowing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 13, 2023