China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
By Wanglin Ma, Associate Professor of Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Hongyun Zheng, Associate Professor, College of Economics and Management, Huazhong Agricultural University
Puneet Vatsa, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Paying without cash is growing in popularity. But, as the experience of China over the past decade shows, the benefits of mobile payments can leave some groups behind.
- Monday, March 13, 2023