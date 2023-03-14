Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The full credit list featured at the beginning of Tár is a nod to the hidden hierarchies of labour in screen production

By Alex Munt, Associate Professor, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
In the film Tár, the full screen credit list which we usually get at the end of the film, attributing the labour of the production, came before the film proper. Why?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why SVB and Signature Bank failed so fast – and the US banking crisis isn't over yet
~ As the states consider animal welfare law reform, what changes would curb cruelty against animals?
~ Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
~ China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
~ Progress in detection tech could render submarines useless by the 2050s. What does it mean for the AUKUS pact?
~ Our bedrooms aren't refuges anymore – working, studying and eating in them is bad for our sleep
~ NSW election preview: Labor likely to fall short of a majority, which could result in hung parliament
~ 3 ways to help Indonesia grow more seafood from aquaculture, with less local impact
~ The aftermath of the Syrian earthquake and the UN's failure
~ Bhutan: Free Long-Term Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter