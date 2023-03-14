Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Progress in detection tech could render submarines useless by the 2050s. What does it mean for the AUKUS pact?

By Roger Bradbury, Emeritus Professor of Complex Systems Science, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Anne-Marie Grisogono, Adjunct professor, Flinders University
Elizabeth Williams, Senior Lecturer, School of Cybernetics, Australian National University
Scott Bainbridge, Team Leader, Technology Development Engineering, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Scott Vella, Researcher at CAP Crawford School of Public Policy, ANU National Security College, Australian National University
Share this article
The first AUKUS-class submarine will be delivered in the 2040s. We may only get about a decade of use before adversaries can easily detect the new boats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why SVB and Signature Bank failed so fast – and the US banking crisis isn't over yet
~ As the states consider animal welfare law reform, what changes would curb cruelty against animals?
~ Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
~ China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
~ The full credit list featured at the beginning of Tár is a nod to the hidden hierarchies of labour in screen production
~ Our bedrooms aren't refuges anymore – working, studying and eating in them is bad for our sleep
~ NSW election preview: Labor likely to fall short of a majority, which could result in hung parliament
~ 3 ways to help Indonesia grow more seafood from aquaculture, with less local impact
~ The aftermath of the Syrian earthquake and the UN's failure
~ Bhutan: Free Long-Term Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter