Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The aftermath of the Syrian earthquake and the UN's failure

By Honey Hashem
Share this article
The UN apologizes to the Syrian people, as inadequate aid arrives too late in Northwest Syria, leaving many to die under the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why SVB and Signature Bank failed so fast – and the US banking crisis isn't over yet
~ As the states consider animal welfare law reform, what changes would curb cruelty against animals?
~ Thousands of our native plants have no public photographs available. Here's why that matters
~ China's experience with mobile payments highlights the pros and cons of a cashless society
~ The full credit list featured at the beginning of Tár is a nod to the hidden hierarchies of labour in screen production
~ Progress in detection tech could render submarines useless by the 2050s. What does it mean for the AUKUS pact?
~ Our bedrooms aren't refuges anymore – working, studying and eating in them is bad for our sleep
~ NSW election preview: Labor likely to fall short of a majority, which could result in hung parliament
~ 3 ways to help Indonesia grow more seafood from aquaculture, with less local impact
~ Bhutan: Free Long-Term Political Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter