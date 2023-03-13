Tolerance.ca
Why do we laugh when someone falls down? Here's what science says

By Geneviève Beaulieu-Pelletier, Psychologue, conférencière et professeure associée, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Who among us has never laughed out loud when a friend stumbles on the pavement, bumps their head while standing up, or misses a step on the stairs?

I’m the first to admit to being guilty of this behaviour. So I would like to take this opportunity to apologize (once again) to my colleague Janie for bursting out laughing when I saw her collapse onto the floor in slow motion, in little jolts, as her legs went numb.

Clumsiness, loss of balance, falls — it's the stuff of Charlie Chaplin's adventures, burlesque performances with banana peels, and America's


