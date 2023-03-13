Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and other Oscars 2023 films show a trend towards linguistic realism in Hollywood

By Andrew Cheng, Postdoctoral Researcher, Linguistics, Simon Fraser University
Despite increasing use of non-English languages demonstrating broader acceptance of linguistic diversity in a globalized world, films sometimes suggest associations between ‘foreignness’ and villainy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
