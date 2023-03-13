Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Tunisia, Ticking the Authoritarian Checklist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstration against President Kais Saied's policies, Tunis, Tunisia, January 14, 2023. © 2023 Yassine Mahjoub/NurPhoto via AP Images What remains of the human rights gains from Tunisia's 2011 revolution? Since President Kais Saied's July 2021 power grab, it's an open question. Watching anti-Saied demonstrations in Tunis on January 14, 2023, the 12th anniversary of former President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali's ouster, I thought about how at least two of those gains have survived: freedom of assembly and an openness to international civil society organizations. There were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
