'Very few companies are open for international students': South Asian graduates say they need specific support to find jobs
By Jasvir Kaur Nachatar Singh, Senior Lecturer, La Trobe University
Hannah Holmes, Dean and Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor in Business and Law, Manchester Metropolitan University
Sabrina Gupta, Lecturer, School of Psychology and Public Health, La Trobe University
South Asian students make up more that 30% of international students in Australia. In a new study, they say career support is geared towards domestic students.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 13, 2023