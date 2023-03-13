Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are we overthinking family meals? 5 realistic tips to ease the pressure

By Georgia Middleton, Associate Lecturer, Flinders University
Eloise Litterbach, Postdoctoral Researcher, Deakin University
Fairley Le Moal, Postdoctoral researcher in Sociology, Flinders University
Susannah Ayre, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Eating together regularly as a family has long been promoted as a simple solution for improving health and wellbeing.

We have been told that to achieve these proposed benefits we must follow an idealistic, age-old formula: all family members at the table, happily sharing a home-cooked meal and chatting without distractions. But the modern reality includes time-poor families,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
