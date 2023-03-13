Tolerance.ca
With 11 Indigenous politicians in parliament, why does Australia need the Voice?

By Shireen Morris, Senior Lecturer and Director of the Radical Centre Reform Lab, Macquarie University Law School, Macquarie University
Even though there is strong Indigenous representation in parliament, this does not guarantee Indigenous communities a say in laws and policies made on their behalf.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
