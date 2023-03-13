Tolerance.ca
Oscars 2023: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio offers a new vision for animated films that explore our humanity

By Keith McDonald, Senior Lecturer Film Studies and Media, York St John University
In winning the 2023 Academy Award for best animated feature, director Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio continues its remarkable run of accolades, from the Golden Globes to the Baftas.

Del Toro has used the platform afforded by his nominations to champion the medium of animation as true cinema, proclaiming in his Bafta award speech:

Animation is not a genre for kids. It’s a medium for art, it’s a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
