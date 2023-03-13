Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of the irate customer: Post-pandemic rudeness, and the importance of rediscovering patience

By Laura Hambley, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Madeline Springle, MSc student in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, University of Calgary
Decreased patience and heightened emotions have created a cycle of frustration, with rude customers having abrupt interactions with stressed out service workers.The Conversation


