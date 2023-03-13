Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras Ends Ban on Emergency Contraception

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Honduran President Xiomara Castro signing an executive document that allows open access to emergency contraception, March 8, 2023.  © 2023 Office of the Honduran Presidency President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro has signed an executive order ending the country’s ban on the use and sale of emergency contraception, a step forward in a country with a total ban on abortion. Until now, Honduras was the only country in Latin America that banned emergency contraception, which can prevent pregnancy after rape, unprotected sex, or contraceptive failure and is on the World Health…


© Human Rights Watch -
