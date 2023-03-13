Tolerance.ca
Nagorno-Karabakh: slowly but surely, Baku is weaponising the green movement to cut off the region's supplies

By Giulia Prelz Oltramonti, Assistant Professor, Institut catholique de Lille (ICL)
In recent months, Azerbaijan has manufactured a green movement to choke off the contested region’s supplies via the Lachin corridor. The move reveals loopholes within the 2020 ceasefire agreement.The Conversation


