Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi-Iran deal won't bring peace to the Middle East but will enhance China's role as power broker

By Simon Mabon, Professor of International Relations, Lancaster University
Share this article
After more than four decades as seemingly implacable enemies on either side of a deep political-religious divide in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies. The deal, which was signed in Beijing, comes seven years after diplomatic relations were severed in the aftermath of the execution in Saudi Arabia of Shia cleric Nimr…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nagorno-Karabakh: slowly but surely, Baku is weaponising the green movement to cut off the region's supplies
~ Silicon Valley Bank: how interest rates helped trigger its collapse and what central bankers should do next
~ Budget 2023: government needs to show it can jack up growth to regain economic credibility
~ Were there gladiators in Roman Britain? An expert reviews the evidence
~ Starseeds: psychologists on why some people think they're aliens living on Earth
~ How free-range eggs became the norm in supermarkets – and sold customers a lie
~ Well Deserved Recognition for Central African Judge
~ Milestone developments at four years old help children tell lies, play hide-and-seek and read maps
~ The Banyamulenge: how a minority ethnic group in the DRC became the target of rebels – and its own government
~ Vinyl record sales keep spinning and spinning – with no end in sight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter