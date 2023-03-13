Starseeds: psychologists on why some people think they're aliens living on Earth
By Ken Drinkwater, Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Cognitive and Parapsychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Andrew Denovan, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Huddersfield
Neil Dagnall, Reader in Applied Cognitive Psychology, Manchester Metropolitan University
There’s a new group of people on Earth who believe they’re aliens. Star people, or starseeds, are individuals who believe they have come to Earth from other dimensions to help heal the planet and guide humanity into the “golden age” – a period of great happiness, prosperity and achievement.
It might sound a little crazy but an internet search for the term brings up over 4 million results and there are scores of people posting videos on TikTok, Instagram…
- Monday, March 13, 2023