Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Well Deserved Recognition for Central African Judge

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Danièle Darlan, of the Central African Republic, receives the International Women of Courage Award from US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with US first lady, Jill Biden, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington D.C, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo Danièle Darlan, former head of the Constitutional Court in the Central African Republic, knew her post would be challenging when she assumed her role in 2017. The country, much of which was controlled by armed groups that committed human rights abuses with impunity, was emerging…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
