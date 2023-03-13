Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marburg virus outbreaks are increasing in frequency and geographic spread – three virologists explain

By Adam Hume, Research Assistant Professor of Microbiology, Boston University
Elke Mühlberger, Professor of Microbiology, Boston University
Judith Olejnik, Senior Research Scientist, Boston University
Share this article
The World Health Organization confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus disease in the central African country of Equatorial Guinea on Feb. 13, 2023. To date, there have been 11 deaths suspected to be caused by the virus, with one case confirmed. Authorities are currently monitoring 48 contacts, four of whom have developed symptoms and three of whom are hospitalized…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Milestone developments at four years old help children tell lies, play hide-and-seek and read maps
~ The Banyamulenge: how a minority ethnic group in the DRC became the target of rebels – and its own government
~ Vinyl record sales keep spinning and spinning – with no end in sight
~ What exactly is the internet? A computer scientist explains what it is and how it came to be
~ Smell is the crucial sense that holds ant society together, helping the insects recognize, communicate and cooperate with one another
~ I went to CPAC to take MAGA supporters' pulse – China and transgender people are among the top 'demons' they say are ruining the country
~ What the research shows about risks of myocarditis from COVID vaccines versus risks of heart damage from COVID – two pediatric cardiologists explain how to parse the data
~ Syrian earthquake devastated an area that was already a disaster zone – and highlights the vital role of local aid groups
~ International law doesn’t protect people fleeing environmental disaster – here’s how it could
~ Eurovision 2023: voting changes show the contest has always been political
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter