What the research shows about risks of myocarditis from COVID vaccines versus risks of heart damage from COVID – two pediatric cardiologists explain how to parse the data
By Frank Han, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Cardiology, University of Illinois at Chicago
Jennifer H. Huang, Associate Professor of Pediatric Cardiology, Oregon Health & Science University
Parsing the risk of myocarditis from viral infection versus vaccination is challenging, and researchers are intensely studying the various factors that are at play.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 13, 2023