Droughts bring disease: here are 4 ways they do it

By Gina Charnley, Research Postgraduate, Imperial College London
Countries in the Horn of Africa have been hit by a multiyear drought. Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda are expected to continue getting below-normal rainfall in 2023. Excluding Uganda, 36.4 million people are affected and 21.7 million are in need of food assistance.

Climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
