Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Execution of Jordanian man reveals ‘callous disregard for human life’

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the execution of Hussein Abo al-Kheir, a Jordanian man and father of eight who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia since 2015 following an unfair trial in which he was convicted of a drug-related offence, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “By executing […] The post Saudi Arabia: Execution of Jordanian man reveals ‘callous disregard for human life’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Milestone developments at four years old help children tell lies, play hide-and-seek and read maps
~ The Banyamulenge: how a minority ethnic group in the DRC became the target of rebels – and its own government
~ Vinyl record sales keep spinning and spinning – with no end in sight
~ What exactly is the internet? A computer scientist explains what it is and how it came to be
~ Marburg virus outbreaks are increasing in frequency and geographic spread – three virologists explain
~ Smell is the crucial sense that holds ant society together, helping the insects recognize, communicate and cooperate with one another
~ I went to CPAC to take MAGA supporters' pulse – China and transgender people are among the top 'demons' they say are ruining the country
~ What the research shows about risks of myocarditis from COVID vaccines versus risks of heart damage from COVID – two pediatric cardiologists explain how to parse the data
~ Syrian earthquake devastated an area that was already a disaster zone – and highlights the vital role of local aid groups
~ International law doesn’t protect people fleeing environmental disaster – here’s how it could
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter