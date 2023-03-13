Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian Refugees in Denmark at Risk of Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian refugee Sawsan Doungham (L) and son Majed (C) protest against the deportation of Syrian families to their homeland at the City Hall Square in Copenhagen on November 13, 2021. © 2021 THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images The Danish Immigration Service has announced that it deems two more areas of government-controlled Syria as “safe” for returns: Tartous and Latakia. In 2019, Damascus and Rif Damascus were also controversially declared “safe”. According to the Immigration Service, the security situation in the two governorates has improved, which means Syrian refugees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
