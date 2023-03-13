Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Retrial ruling is step towards justice for world’s ‘longest-serving’ death row prisoner

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to a Tokyo High Court ruling that 87-year-old Hakamada Iwao, whose 45 year-stretch on death row is believed to be the world’s longest, should be granted a retrial, Hideaki Nakagawa, Director of Amnesty International Japan, said:  “This ruling presents a long-overdue chance to deliver some justice to Hakamada Iwao, who has spent more than […] The post Japan: Retrial ruling is step towards justice for world’s ‘longest-serving’ death row prisoner appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Winning everything everywhere all at once: 5 experts on the big moments at the Oscars 2023
~ FIFA receives open letter backed by a million signatures demanding justice for abused World Cup workers
~ Ukraine: Perils of War for Children in Institutions
~ UN Highlights Abuses Against Women and Girls in North Korea
~ ‘Society raises barriers’ to people with disabilities says activist in Costa Rica
~ Egypt: Dissidents Abroad Denied Identity Documents
~ Myanmar: Concrete UN Security Council Action Needed
~ Orange-bellied parrot shows there's more to saving endangered species than captive breeding
~ Post apocalypse: the end of daily letter deliveries is in sight
~ Why NZ should lower motorway speed limits for SUVs and other high-emission vehicles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter