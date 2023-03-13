Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Perils of War for Children in Institutions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A child walks down a hallway of a residential institution where he is staying, April 8, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. © 2022 Joe Raedle/Getty Images The Ukraine war has had traumatic and devastating consequences for children in residential institutions, including forcible transfers to Russia and separation from their families. The impact on institutionalized children points up the urgency of the need to remove them from institutions and provide support for family and community care. Children sent to Russia should urgently be brought home, and Ukraine should urgently map the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
