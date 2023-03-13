Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Highlights Abuses Against Women and Girls in North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A North Korean flag flies at the DPRK Permanent Mission in Geneva.  © 2017 Reuters A United Nations report on the rights of women and girls in North Korea documents in devastating detail how prolonged Covid-19 border restrictions have pushed an already vulnerable population to the brink. The report, released last week by the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, Elizabeth Salmon, describes the disproportionate impact of the restrictions on women and girls, who already have limited access to food, medicines, health care, and livelihoods. It raises concerns…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
