Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Society raises barriers’ to people with disabilities says activist in Costa Rica

Despite suffering more than 100 bone fractures stemming from a life-long illness, 29-year-old Nicole Mesén Sojo has always persisted in fighting for the rights of persons with disabilities, and now her story is part of a new online book published by the UN.


© United Nations -
