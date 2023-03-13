Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Dissidents Abroad Denied Identity Documents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold banners and chant slogans during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s official visit to Germany on July 18, 2022, in Berlin. © 2022 Omer Messinger/Getty Images (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities in recent years have systematically refused to provide or renew the identity documents of dozens of dissidents, journalists, and human rights activists living abroad, Human Rights Watch said today. The refusal is apparently intended to pressure them to return to near-certain persecution in Egypt. The inability to obtain birth certificates or renew essential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
