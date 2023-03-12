Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The earliest modern humans in Europe mastered bow-and-arrow technology 54,000 years ago

By Laure Metz, Archéologue et chercheuse en anthropologie, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Jason E. Lewis, Lecturer of Anthropology and Assistant Director of the Turkana Basin Institute, Stony Brook University (The State University of New York)
Ludovic Slimak, CNRS Permanent Member, Université Toulouse – Jean Jaurès
In 2022 we detailed the discovery of 1,500 stone points in France’s Madrin cave. Experiments now show that they could were used as arrowheads, pushing back evidence of archery in Eurasia by 40,000 years.The Conversation


